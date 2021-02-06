SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls basketball: vs. Westerly, away, 2:30

Boys indoor track: vs. TBD, at PCTA, 8:15

Westerly High

Girls basketball: vs. Westerly, home, 2:30

Boys basketball: vs. Narragansett, away, 2:00

Boys indoor track: vs. TBD, at PCTA, 10:30

Gymnastics: vs. South Kingstown, at New Generations G.A., West Kingston, 6:00

SUNDAY

Chariho High

Girls basketball: vs. Cranston West, away, 3:00

Girls indoor track: vs. TBD, at PCTA, 4:15

Westerly High

Girls indoor track: vs. TBD, PCTA, 2:15

Girls swimming: vs. Cranston East, North Providence, TBD.

Boys swimming: vs. Cranston East, North Providence, TBD.

Gymnastics: vs. La Salle Academy, North Kingstown, at Aim High Academy, East Greenwich, 9:00

