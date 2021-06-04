SATURDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. North Kingstown, away, 3:30
Girls track: Southern Division meet, at Westerly, 10:00
Boys track: Southern Division meet, at Westerly, 10:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Rogers, away, 6:00
Girls track: Southern Division meet, at Westerly, 10:00
Boys track: Southern Division meet, at Westerly, 10:00
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. No. 2 Ellington, Class S tournament, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: state singles, doubles tournament, Wesleyan University, Middletown, 10 a.m.
Boys tennis: state singles tournament, Wesleyan University, Middletown, TBA
SUNDAY
No events scheduled
