SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls volleyball: vs. East Providence, Division II title match, at Rhode Island College, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Toll Gate, Division III title game, Cranston Stadium, 5:00
Girls cross country: New England championships, at Ponaganset, 12:15
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Watertown, Class M quarterfinal, home, 1:00
Boys cross country: New England championships, at Ponaganset, 11:30
SUNDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, Division II title game, at Cranston Stadium, 2:30 p.m.
