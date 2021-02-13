SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. Tiverton, away, 1:00
Boys indoor track: Class meet, at PCTA, 11:00
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Prout, away, noon.
Girls indoor track: vs. Class meet, at PCTA, 1:30.
Boys indoor track: Class meet, at PCTA, 4:00.
Gymnastics: vs. Prout/EWG, South Kingstown, at New Generations, Noon.
SUNDAY
Chariho High
Girls indoor track: Class meet, at PCTA, noon
Gymnastics: vs. Coventry, West Warwick, South County Movement Center, 3:00
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. East Providence, home, 2:30
Girls swimming: vs. South Kingstown, Wheeler School, 12:45.
Boys swimming: vs. South Kingstown, Wheeler School, 12:45.
Gymnastics: vs. La Salle, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, at New Generations Gymnastics Academy, South Kingstown.
