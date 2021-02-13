SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls basketball: vs. Tiverton, away, 1:00

Boys indoor track: Class meet, at PCTA, 11:00

Westerly High

Girls basketball: vs. Prout, away, noon.

Girls indoor track: vs. Class meet, at PCTA, 1:30.

Boys indoor track: Class meet, at PCTA, 4:00.

Gymnastics: vs. Prout/EWG, South Kingstown, at New Generations, Noon.

SUNDAY

Chariho High

Girls indoor track: Class meet, at PCTA, noon

Gymnastics: vs. Coventry, West Warwick, South County Movement Center, 3:00

Westerly High

Girls basketball: vs. East Providence, home, 2:30

Girls swimming: vs. South Kingstown, Wheeler School, 12:45.

Boys swimming: vs. South Kingstown, Wheeler School, 12:45.

Gymnastics: vs. La Salle, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, at New Generations Gymnastics Academy, South Kingstown.

