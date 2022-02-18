SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls track: at state championships, PCTA, 9:30
Boys track: at state championship, PTCA, 1:40
Westerly High
Wrestling: at Division II, III sectionals, at Coventry, 9:00
Boys swimming: at Division II meet, at Rogers Williams University, 1:00
Girls track: at state championships, PCTA, 9:30
Boys track: at state championship, PTCA, 1:40
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs.Windham, ECC Division II semifinals, 11:00, at Plainfield
Girls indoor track: at State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon
Boys indoor track: at State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon
SUNDAY
Chariho High
Gymnastics: individual state championships, Rhode Island College, noon
Westerly High
Girls swimming: at Division II meet, at Rogers Williams University, 1:00
