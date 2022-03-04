SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30
Boys indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30
Wrestling: at New England championships, PCTA, 9:00
Westerly High
Girls indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30
Boys indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30
Girls swimming: at state meet, Brown,
Boys swimming: at state meet, Brown
Stonington High
Girls indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30
Boys indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30
SUNDAY
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. La Salle, state tournament, at Rhode Island College, noon
