SATURDAY
Chariho High
Boys indoor track: Southern Divison meet, at PCTA, 4:00
Wrestling: at Mt. Greylock tournament, Williamstown, Mass., 9:00
Westerly High
Girls indoor track: Headley Division meet, at PCTA, 9:00
Boys indoor track: Southern Divison meet, at PCTA, 4:00
Stonington High
Gymnastics: vs. Killingly, Woodstock Academy, away, 4:30
Wheeler High
Boys basketball: vs. Norwich Tech, home, 2:30
SUNDAY
Chariho High
Gymnastics: vs. Mt. Hope, Portsmouth, West Warwick, at Newport County YMCA, noon
Westerly High
Gymnastics: vs. Middletown, Prout/EWG, at Newport County YMCA, 3:00
