SATURDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. North Providence, away, 3:00
Girls track: at St. Germain Invitational, West Warwick, 10:00
Boys track: at St. Germain Invitational, West Warwick, 10:00
Westerly High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Stonington, away, 5:00
Girls track: at St. Germain Invitational, West Warwick, 10:00
Boys track: at St. Germain Invitational, West Warwick, 10:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Montville, home, 11:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, away, 11:00
Crew: vs. Old Lyme, away, 9:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 10:00
SUNDAY
No events scheduled
