SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 1:30
Boys indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 9:30
Gymnastics: State meet, at Rhode Island College, noon
Westerly High
Girls indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 1:30
Boys indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 9:30
Boys swimming: Division II meet, at Rogers Williams University, 12:30
Wrestling: at Division II, Division III sectionals, at Coventry, 9:00
Gymnastics: State meet, at Rhode Island College, noon
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Lyman Memorial, Division II semifinals, at Plainfield, 1:00
Boys indoor track: State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon
SUNDAY
Chariho High
Gymnastics: Coaches Invitational, at Middletown, 3:00
Westerly High
Girls swimming: Division II meet, at Roger Williams University, 12:30
Gymnastics: Coaches Invitational, at Middletown, 3:00
