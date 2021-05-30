MONDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 11:00

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. East Providence, away, 4:30

Baseball: vs. Central, away, 4:00.

Girls lacrosse: vs. Johnston, home, 5:00

Girls track: vs. East Greenwich, at North Kingstown, 4:00

Boys track: vs. East Greenwich, at North Kingstown, 4:00

Boys volleyball: North Kingstown, home, 5:00

Wrestling: vs. Cumberland, Mt. Hope, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00, 6:00

Baseball: vs. Classical, away, 4:00

Girls track: vs. South Kingstown, at West Warwick, 4:00

Boys track: vs. South Kingstown, at West Warwick, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. North Providence, away, 3:30

Boys volleyball: Barrington, home, 6:30

Wrestling: vs. West Warwick, at Woonsocket, 6:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Wolcott, Class M tournament, away, 4:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, Class S tournament, away, 5:00

Girls tennis: Class S tournament, TBD

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Holy Cross, Class S tournament, away, 4:00

