MONDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Mt. Pleasant, home, 5:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Lincoln, home, 6:15

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 6:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Old Saybrook, away, 3:45

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:30

Girls volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, 6:00

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00

Field hockey: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Girls volleyball: vs. Old Lyme, home, 5:30

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.