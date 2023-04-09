MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. La Salle Academy, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. NFA, away, 4:30
Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, home, noon
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Old Lyme, away, 11:00
Boys tennis: vs. NFA, home, 11:00
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 5:15
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. PCD/St. Raphael Academy, home, 4:00
