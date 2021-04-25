MONDAY

Chariho High

Golf: vs. Narragansett, South Kingstown, at Laurel Lances, 3:15

Westerly High

Golf: vs. Coventry, North Kingstown, at

Stonington High

Golf: vs. Montville, home, 3:15

Wheeler High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold, away, 3:45

TUESDAY

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45

Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 6:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard-Wheeler, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15

Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Stonington, at St. Bernard, 4:00

