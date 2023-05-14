MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Prout, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, home, 5:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Bishop Hendricken, home, 6:00

Boys tennis: vs. North Smithfield, away, 5:15

Golf: vs. Westerly, at Narragansett, TBD

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Lincoln, home, 4:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston East, home, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:45

Golf: vs. Chariho, at Narragansett, TBD

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Westbrook/Old Saybrook, away, 4:15

Girls tennis: vs. St. Bernard, home, 3:45

Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, away, 3:45

Boys golf: vs. East Lyme, at Killingly, 3:00

Girls golf: NFA, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, home, 4:30

Golf: vs. Griswold, away, 3:00

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. North Providence, away, 6:45

Girls lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Central, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. East Providence, home, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Barrington, home, 6:45

Stonington High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Morgan, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 6:30

Girls tennis: vs. Guilford, away, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Old Lyme, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Parish Hill, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Putnam, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold/Norwich Tech, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Griswold, Putnam, home, 3:15

