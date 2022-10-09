MONDAY

Stonington High

Boys soccer: vs. Fitch, away, 12:30

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:00

Field hockey: vs. Pilgrim, home, 4:30

Girls tennis: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, 4:00

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00

Boys soccer: vs. North Smithfield, home, 7:00

Girls tennis: vs. Rogers, home, 4:45

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, away, 3:30

Girls cross country: at St. Bernard, with Windham, 4:30

Boys cross country: at St. Bernard with Windham, 4:30

Field hockey: vs. Waterford, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Girls cross country: at Tourtellotte, with Putnam, 3:45

Boys cross country: at Tourtellotte, with Putnam, 3:45

