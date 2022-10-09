MONDAY
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Fitch, away, 12:30
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Pilgrim, home, 4:30
Girls tennis: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
Boys soccer: vs. North Smithfield, home, 7:00
Girls tennis: vs. Rogers, home, 4:45
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, away, 3:30
Girls cross country: at St. Bernard, with Windham, 4:30
Boys cross country: at St. Bernard with Windham, 4:30
Field hockey: vs. Waterford, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls cross country: at Tourtellotte, with Putnam, 3:45
Boys cross country: at Tourtellotte, with Putnam, 3:45
