MONDAY
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. East Providence, away, 3:30
Boys tennis: vs. Tolman, D-III semifinals, home, 5:00
Golf: at state tournament, Cranston Country Club, 7:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. North Providence, Division II tournament, home, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, Division II semifinals, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. RHAM, home, Class M tournament, 4:00
Baseball: vs. New Fairfield, home, Class M tournament, 3:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. North Branford, Class S tournament, home, 5:00
Girls track: Class M meet, at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10 a.m.
Boys track: Class M meet, at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis: vs. Waterford, home, Class S quarterfinals, home, 3:00
Boys tennis: vs. Granby, Class S quarterfinal, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield, away, Class S tournament, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Coginchaug, home, Class S tournament, 3:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.