MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls volleyball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 6:30
Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, home, 5:15
Westerly High
Girls volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, away, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Ellis Tech, away, 3:45
Girls volleyball: vs. Putnam, home, 5:15
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Barrington, home, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Shea, away, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. Rogers, at Westerly, 4:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Tiverton, home, 6:30
Boys soccer: vs. Cranston West, away, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Classical, away, 4:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Killingly, home, 7:00
Field hockey: vs. East Lyme, away, 6:30
