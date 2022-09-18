MONDAY

Chariho High

Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, at Westerly, 5:00

Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, at Westerly, 5:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Lincoln School, away, 5:00

Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Chariho, home, 5:00

Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Chariho, home, 5:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Burrillville, away, 7:00

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Ledyard, home, 7:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Montville, home, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:15

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Cumberland, home, 6:30

Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, 4:00

Field hockey: vs. Smithfield, away, 5:15

Girls tennis: vs. Pilgrim, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Tiverton, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Boys soccer: vs. New London, home, 4:00

Girls cross country: vs. Fitch, NFA, at Mohegan Park, Norwich, 4:00

Boys cross country: vs. Fitch, NFA, at Mohegan Park, Norwich, 4:00

Field hockey: vs. Fitch, away, 5:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Killingly, home, 4:00

Girls cross country: vs. Bacon Academy, New London, Waterford, at Harkness Park, Waterford, 4:15

Boys cross country: vs. Bacon Academy, New London, Waterford, at Harkness Park, Waterford, 4:15

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.