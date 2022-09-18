MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, at Westerly, 5:00
Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, at Westerly, 5:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Lincoln School, away, 5:00
Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Chariho, home, 5:00
Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Chariho, home, 5:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Burrillville, away, 7:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Ledyard, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Montville, home, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:15
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Cumberland, home, 6:30
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Smithfield, away, 5:15
Girls tennis: vs. Pilgrim, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Tiverton, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. New London, home, 4:00
Girls cross country: vs. Fitch, NFA, at Mohegan Park, Norwich, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Fitch, NFA, at Mohegan Park, Norwich, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Fitch, away, 5:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Killingly, home, 4:00
Girls cross country: vs. Bacon Academy, New London, Waterford, at Harkness Park, Waterford, 4:15
Boys cross country: vs. Bacon Academy, New London, Waterford, at Harkness Park, Waterford, 4:15
