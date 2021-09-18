MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. East Providence, home, 6:00
Girls cross country: vs. Prout, at South Kingstown, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Prout, at South Kingstown, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Ledyard, away, 4:45
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Lincoln, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Burrillville, away, 4:15
Boys soccer: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 7:00
Girls cross country: vs. Rogers, West Warwick, home, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Rogers, West Warwick, home, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. North Providence, away, 3:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Shea, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 7:00
Girls cross country: vs. Fitch, NFA, St. Bernard, at Haley Farm State Park, Groton, 4:30
Boys cross country: vs. Fitch, NFA, St. Bernard, at Haley Farm State Park, Groton, 4:30
Field hockey: vs. East Lyme, away, 5:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Killingly, away, 6:30
Girls cross country: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
