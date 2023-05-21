MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Middletown, home, 5:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Coventry, away, 6:30

Westerly High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill Country Day, home, 5:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. vs. Old Saybrook, home, 4:00

Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington, 3:00

Boys tennis: ECC Tournament, at East Lyme, 3:00

Girls golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, ECC Tournament quarterfinals, home, 3:30

Golf: vs. Valley Regional, away, 3:15

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Burrillville, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. La Salle, away, 6:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Middletown, home, 6:00

Baseball: vs. Woonsocket, away, 6:00

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Wheeler, ECC tournament, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. NFA, ECC Tournament semifinals, at East Lyme, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. TBD, ECC Tournament semifinals, at Ledyard, 7:15

Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington, 3:00

Boys tennis: ECC Tournament, at East Lyme, 3:00

Girls golf: vs. NFA, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, ECC Tournament, TBD

Baseball: vs. Stonington, ECC Tournament, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., home, 3:15

