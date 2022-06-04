MONDAY
Chariho High
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, Division I quarterfinals, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys volleyball: vs. Barrington, Division II quarterfinals, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys track: state Open, New Britain, Willow Brook Park, 1:30
Girls track: state Open, New Britain, Willow Brook Park, 1:30
Boys tennis: singles invitational, Wesleyan University, Middletown, 10:00
Girls tennis: singles, doubles invitational, Wesleyan University, Middletown, 10:00
Golf: Division II state tournament, Monday, at Tallwood Golf Club
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, Division II semifinals, away, Sprague Park, 5:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, Division II semifinals, 6:00
Wheeler High
Golf: at Division III tournament, at Fairview Golf Course, Hawinton, Conn., 8:00
