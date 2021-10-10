MONDAY

No events scheduled

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Ponaganset, away, 6:30

Boys soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, 5:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Barrington, away, 7:00

Field hockey: vs. Cranston co-op, away, 7:00

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Smithfield, home, 7:00

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Killingly, away, 6:30

Girls cross country: vs. Ledyard, Waterford, home, 4:00

Boys cross country: vs. Ledyard, Waterford, home, 4:00

Wheeler High

Girls cross country: vs. Killingly, at Putnam, Murphy Park, 4:00

Boys cross country: vs. Killingly, at Putnam, Murphy Park, 4:00

