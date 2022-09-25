MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. East Providence, home, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Lincoln, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, away, 4:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Grasso Tech, away, 3:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Windham, home, 5:15
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls cross country: vs. West Warwick, Narragansett, home, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. West Warwick, Narragansett, home, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Tiverton, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln School, away, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:30
Girls cross country: vs. South Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. South Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:15
Girls tennis: vs. North Providence, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls cross country: vs. Windham, home, 5:15
Boys cross country: vs. Windham, home, 5:15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.