MONDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. North Smithfield, away, Division II semifinals, at Cumberland, 5:00

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, Division III semifinals, at Johnston, 7:00

Stonington High

Boys soccer: vs. Bullard Havens Tech, Class M first round, home, 5:00

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. HMTCA, Class S first round, away, 2:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Bolton, Class S first round, home, 6:00

Tuesday

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. North Kingstown, Division I semifinals, at Cranston Stadium, 5:00

Stonington High

Field hockey: vs. Weston/Lewis Mills winner, Class S first round, home, 5:00

