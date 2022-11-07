MONDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. North Smithfield, away, Division II semifinals, at Cumberland, 5:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, Division III semifinals, at Johnston, 7:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Bullard Havens Tech, Class M first round, home, 5:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. HMTCA, Class S first round, away, 2:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Bolton, Class S first round, home, 6:00
Tuesday
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. North Kingstown, Division I semifinals, at Cranston Stadium, 5:00
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. Weston/Lewis Mills winner, Class S first round, home, 5:00
