MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Smithfield, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, home, 5:30

Westerly High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 4:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Windham Tech, away, 3:45

Baseball: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:45

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00

Girls track: vs. West Warwick, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00

Boys track: vs. West Warwick, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Classical, away, 5:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 4:30

Baseball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. East Greenwich, away, 4:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 5:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., at Waterford, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Griswold, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Windham, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, at St. Bernard, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 4:00

