MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Smithfield, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 4:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Windham Tech, away, 3:45
Baseball: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00
Girls track: vs. West Warwick, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Boys track: vs. West Warwick, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Classical, away, 5:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. East Greenwich, away, 4:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 5:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., at Waterford, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Griswold, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Windham, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, at St. Bernard, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 4:00
