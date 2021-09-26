MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls tennis: vs. North Providence, away, 3:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Bay View, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Woonsocket, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, home, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Windham, home, 4:30
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Moses Brown, away, 3:45
Boys soccer: vs. Mt. Pleasant, home, 5:00
Girls cross country: vs. Westerly, at North Kingstown, Ryan Park, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Westerly, at North Kingstown, Ryan Park, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:15
Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, away, 5:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 7:00
Girls cross country: vs. Chariho, at North Kingstown, Ryan Park, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Chariho, at North Kingstown, Ryan Park, 4:00
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
