MONDAY

Chariho High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Portsmouth, away, 4:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Rogers, away, 5:30

Boys volleyball: Cranston West, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. East Lyme, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:15

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Central, home, 4:15

Girls track: vs. West Warwick at EWG, 4:00

Boys track: vs. West Warwick at EWG, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. East Providence, away, 4:15

Boys volleyball: La Salle Academy, away, 6:00

Golf: Coventry, Exeter-WG, at Richmond CC, 3:15

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Barrington, home, 6:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Wheeler, home, 5:00

Girls track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 4:00

Boys track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 4:00

Boys tennis: Scituate/Johnston, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: Lincoln, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. NFA, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. NFA, at Dodd Stadium, Norwich, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30

Boys tennis: vs. Montville, home, 4:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 4:00

