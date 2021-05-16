MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Portsmouth, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Rogers, away, 5:30
Boys volleyball: Cranston West, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. East Lyme, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:15
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Central, home, 4:15
Girls track: vs. West Warwick at EWG, 4:00
Boys track: vs. West Warwick at EWG, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. East Providence, away, 4:15
Boys volleyball: La Salle Academy, away, 6:00
Golf: Coventry, Exeter-WG, at Richmond CC, 3:15
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Barrington, home, 6:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Wheeler, home, 5:00
Girls track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 4:00
Boys track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 4:00
Boys tennis: Scituate/Johnston, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: Lincoln, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. NFA, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. NFA, at Dodd Stadium, Norwich, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. Montville, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 4:00
