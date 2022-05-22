MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. South Kingstown, home, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Wheeler/Rocky Hill, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Tiverton, away, 5:30
Baseball: vs. Johnston, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, ECC tournament, home, 4:00
Boys track: ECC Division III, IV meet, at Plainfield, 2:30
Girls track: ECC Division III, IV meet, at Plainfield, 2:30
Boys tennis: ECC tournament, at East Lyme
Girls tennis: ECC tournament, at Stonington
Golf: vs. Wheeler, away, 3:15
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Windham, home, 3:00
TUESDAY
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Narragansett, away, 4:15
Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: ECC Tournament, higher seeds
Boys tennis: ECC Tournament, at East Lyme,
Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington
Golf: vs. Wheeler, away, 3:15
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Stonington, home, 3:15
