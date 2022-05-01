MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. La Salle Academy, away, 4:15

Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, home, 5:30

Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout at Westerly, 4:30

Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout at Westerly, 4:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Waterford, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Middletown, away, 6:00

Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Chariho, home, 4:30

Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Chariho, home, 4:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Barrington, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, away, 7:00

Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45

Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45

Golf: vs. Griswold, home, 3:00

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Rogers, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Portsmouth, home, 6:00

Boys tennis: vs. Scituate, home, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston East, home, 6:30

Golf: vs. Coventry, at Westerly, Shelter Harbor Golf Club, 3:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 4:30

Baseball: vs. Wheeler School/Rocky Hill, home, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 5:30

Boys tennis: vs. Smithfield, home, 5:15

Golf: vs. Chariho, Coventry, at Shelter Harbor Golf Club, 3:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 5:00

Wheeler High

Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. Fitch, Montville, home, 3:15

