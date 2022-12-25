MONDAY
No events scheduled
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. Westerly, WCCU tournament, away, 6:15
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Chariho, WCCU tournament, home, 6:15
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. South Kingstown, WCCU tournament, at Westerly, 8:00
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. St. Bernard, at Montville, 1:00
Boys basketball: vs. Montville, at Grasso Tech, 4:00
