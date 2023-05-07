MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:00

Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 5:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Fitch, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45

Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45

Golf: at Wildcat Invitational, Norwich Golf Course, 12:30

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 7:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold-Norwich Tech, home, 4:00

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Barrington, home, 5:30

Golf: vs. North Kingstown, South Kingstown, home, 3:00

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15

Girls tennis: vs. Old Lyme, home, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45

Girls golf: at Wildcat Invitational, Norwich Golf Course, 1:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00

