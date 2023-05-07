MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:00
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Fitch, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Golf: at Wildcat Invitational, Norwich Golf Course, 12:30
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 7:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold-Norwich Tech, home, 4:00
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Barrington, home, 5:30
Golf: vs. North Kingstown, South Kingstown, home, 3:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15
Girls tennis: vs. Old Lyme, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45
Girls golf: at Wildcat Invitational, Norwich Golf Course, 1:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.