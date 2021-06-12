MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Cumberland, Division I preliminary round, away, 6:00
Baseball: vs. Smithfield, Division I preliminary round, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, D-II quarterfinals, home, 7:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Middletown, home, Division II quarterfinal, 6:00
Boys tennis: vs. Westerly, away, Division III quarterfinals, away, 3:45
Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, away, Division I quarterfinal, 5:00.
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Mount St. Charles, D-II preliminary round, home, 7:00
Baseball: vs. Burrillville, away, D-II preliminary round, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Lincoln, D-III quarterfinal, home, 5:30
Boys tennis: vs. Chariho, Division III quarterfinals, home, 3:45
Boys volleyball: vs. Lincoln, D-II preliminary round, home, 6:30
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Wrestling: vs. La Salle, at Cranston West, 6:00
Stonington High
Girls track: heptathlon, at Manchester, 10:30
Boys track: decathlon, at Manchester, 10:00
