MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Scituate, away, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. Westerly, home, 3:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls tennis: vs. Chariho, away, 3:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Griswold, away, 3:45
Girls volleyball: vs. Putnam, home, 5:30
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Central, home, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Shea, away, 6:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. St. Bernard, away, 3:45
Girls volleyball: vs. Ellis Tech, away, 6:15
