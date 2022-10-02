MONDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Cranston West, away, 6:30
Girls volleyball: vs. East Providence, away, 7:00
Westerly High
Girls cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 5:00
Boys cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 5:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln School, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Old Lyme, away, 3:45
Field hockey: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Griswold, home, 4:00
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. East Greenwich, away, 7:00
Girls cross country: at Exeter-West Greenwich, with Rogers, 4:00
Boys cross country: at Exeter-West Greenwich, with Rogers, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. North Smithfield, at Prout, 5:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, 6:30
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, 5:00
Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Girls cross country: vs. Montville, home, 4:30
Boys cross country: vs. Montville, home, 4:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. New London, home, 4:00
Girls cross country: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:30
Boys cross country: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:30
Girls volleyball: vs. New London, home, 5:15
