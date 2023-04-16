MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Moses Brown, away, 4:45
Boys lacrosse: vs. Middletown, home, 5:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Bishop Hendricken, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Johnston, home, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. East Providence, home, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. West Warwick, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
Girls golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:00
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Middletown, away, 4:15
Girls lacrosse: vs. Smithfield, away, 6:30
Girls track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, at Chariho, 5:00
Boys track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, at Chariho, 5:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00
Girls track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Boys track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Barrington, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Classical, home, 4:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Montville, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00
Boys golf: vs. Bacon Academy, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:15
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, home, 4:00
