MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Moses Brown, away, 4:45

Boys lacrosse: vs. Middletown, home, 5:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Bishop Hendricken, away, 6:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Johnston, home, 4:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. East Providence, home, 4:30

Boys tennis: vs. West Warwick, home, 4:00

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00

Girls golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:00

TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Middletown, away, 4:15

Girls lacrosse: vs. Smithfield, away, 6:30

Girls track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, at Chariho, 5:00

Boys track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, at Chariho, 5:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00

Girls track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00

Boys track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Barrington, home, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Classical, home, 4:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Montville, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30

Boys tennis: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00

Boys golf: vs. Bacon Academy, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:15

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, home, 4:00

