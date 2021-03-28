Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.