MONDAY

Chariho High

Girls volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 6:30

TUESDAY

Westerly High

Girls volleyball: vs. Central Falls, away, 6:45

WEDNESDAY

No games scheduled

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls volleyball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 6:30

Westerly High

Girls volleyball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, 6:30

FRIDAY

Westerly High

Football: vs. Middletown, away, 7:00

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Coventry, away, noon

