MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Roger, home, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Roger, home, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln, home, 4:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Cranston West, away, 6:00
Girls cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Chariho, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Chariho, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 4:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Juanita Sanchez, away, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Windham, away, 5:30
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Classical, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Classical, away, 5:30
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Hope, home, 7:00
Stonington High
Girls cross country: vs. Windham, Woodstock Academy, at East Lyme, 4:30
Boys cross country: vs. Windham, Woodstock Academy, at East Lyme, 4:30
Field hockey: at Woodstock Academy, 4:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:15
Girls cross country: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:30
Boys cross country: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:30
