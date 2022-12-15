FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 7:00
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. La Salle Academy, home, 7:00
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Montville, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: Lyman Memorial, away, 7:00
SATURDAY
Westerly High
Boys indoor track: at RITCA Invite, at PCTA, noon
Girls indoor track: at RITCA Invite, at PCTA, noon
Wrestling: at Lancer Invitational, Waterford, 9:00
Stonington High
Boys basketball: vs. Plainfield, away, 1:30
Wheeler High
Boys basketball: Old Saybrook, home, 5:30
