FRIDAY

Chariho High

Boys basketball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 7:00

Westerly High

Boys basketball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 7:00

Girls swimming: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:30

Boys swimming: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:30

Stonington High

Girls basketball: vs. Griswold, away, 6:00

Wheeler High

Girls basketball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 6:30

Boys basketball: vs. Ellis Tech, home, 6:30

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls indoor track: at PCTA, noon

Boys indoor track: at PCTA, noon

Gymnastics: Coventry, Ponaganset, Scituate, West Warwick, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Girls indoor track: at PCTA, noon

Boys indoor track: at PCTA, noon

Stonington High

Boys basketball: vs. Old Saybrook, home, 5:30

