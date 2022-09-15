FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Tolman, away, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Hope, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 4:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. Portsmouth, away, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:30
Stonington High
Football: vs. Waterford, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00
Girls cross country: Wheeler Invitational, home, 3:45
Boys cross country: Wheeler Invitational, home, 3:45
Girls volleyball: vs. Plainfield, home, 5:15
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, Piver Cup championship, at Stonington, 8:00
Boys soccer: vs. Fitch, Piver Cup consolation, at Stonington, 12:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Stonington, Piver Cup consolation away, 3:00
Boys soccer: vs. Stonington, Piver Cup championship, away, 5:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Fitch, away, 11:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Westerly, Piver Cup consolation, home, 3:00
Boys soccer: vs. Westerly, Piver Cup championship, home, 5:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 10:00
Boys soccer: vs. Parish Hill, home, 3:30
