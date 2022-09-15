FRIDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Tolman, away, 7:00

Boys soccer: vs. Hope, home, 6:00

Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 4:00

Westerly High

Football: vs. Portsmouth, away, 7:00

Boys soccer: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:30

Stonington High

Football: vs. Waterford, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00

Girls cross country: Wheeler Invitational, home, 3:45

Boys cross country: Wheeler Invitational, home, 3:45

Girls volleyball: vs. Plainfield, home, 5:15

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, Piver Cup championship, at Stonington, 8:00

Boys soccer: vs. Fitch, Piver Cup consolation, at Stonington, 12:30

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Stonington, Piver Cup consolation away, 3:00

Boys soccer: vs. Stonington, Piver Cup championship, away, 5:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Fitch, away, 11:30

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Westerly, Piver Cup consolation, home, 3:00

Boys soccer: vs. Westerly, Piver Cup championship, home, 5:30

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 10:00

Boys soccer: vs. Parish Hill, home, 3:30

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.