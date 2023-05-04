FRIDAY
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Middletown, home, 5:15
Boys lacrosse: vs. Providence Country Day/St. Raphael co-op, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, at Washington Park, 3:45
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Ponaganset, away, noon
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. North Kingstown, home, 2:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, noon
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 10:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 10:00
