FRIDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Wheeler/Rocky Hill, home, 4:30
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Charity Cup, 5:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Barrington, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Norwich Tech-Windham Tech, Class S tournament, home, 4:00
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Boys track: Hendricken Invitational, away, 10:00
Girls track: Mount Pleasant Invitational, away, 10:00
Westerly High
Boys track: Hendricken Invitational, away, 10:00
Girls track: Mount Pleasant Invitational, away, 10:00
