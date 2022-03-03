FRIDAY

Chariho High

Wrestling: at New England championships, PCTA, 5:00

Stonington High

Girls basketball: vs. East Hampton, away, Class M tournament, 5:00

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30

Boys indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30

Wrestling: at New England championships, PCTA, 9:00

Westerly High

Girls indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30

Boys indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30

Girls swimming: at state meet, Brown,

Boys swimming: at state meet, Brown

Stonington High

Girls indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30

Boys indoor track: at New England championships, Boston, 10:30

