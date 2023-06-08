FRIDAY
No events scheduled.
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls track: New England championships, Bangor, Maine, 10:00
Boys track: New England championships, Bangor, Maine, 10:00
Boys volleyball: vs. La Salle Academy, Division I finals, Rhode Island College, noon
Westerly High
Girls track: New England championships, Bangor, Maine, 10:00
Boys track: New England championships, Bangor, Maine, 10:00
Stonington High
Boys track: New England championships, Bangor, Maine, 10:00
