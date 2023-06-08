CAMERON CONWAY, Wheeler Golf, Junior; Conway shot an 82 at the ECC golf championships helping the Lions to a third-place finish. Wheeler trailed only Killingly and East Lyme.

STONINGTON BOYS TENNIS; Stonington defeated Nonnewaug, 6-1, to earn the Class S state title, the first boys championship in school history. Stonington (19-1) won 26 of its 28 matches in four state tournament contests.

RACHEL FEDERICO, Westerly, Girls Track, Senior; Federico scored in two events at the state track championships. She was second in the discus (119-7) and third in the shot put (33-3).

ELI SPOSATO & ERIN VONHOUSEN, Chariho Track, Juniors; Sposato earned the state track title in the 400 with a time of 50.09. VonHousen was the state champion in the 3,000 in 10:05.31. It was the first state championships for both runners.

