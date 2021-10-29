FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. North Providence, away, 7:00

Boys soccer: vs. West Warwick, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Football: vs. West Warwick, home, 7:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Football: vs. Waterford, away, 6:30

Girls soccer: vs. East Lyme, home, 7:00

Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, away, 6:00

Field hockey: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Windham, home, 4:00

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Toll Gate, away, 10:00

Girls cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00

Boys cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00

Field hockey: at Division III championship, Cranston Stadium, Rocky Hill, TBD, 4:00, (postponed to Monday, 7:00)

Westerly High

Girls cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00

Boys cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Block Island, away, 12:30

Stonington High

Girls cross country: at Class SS meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 9:15 (ppd. to Monday)

Boys cross country: at Class M meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 3:40 (ppd. to Monday.

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. New London, home, 9:45

Girls cross country: at Class S meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:35 (ppd. to Monday)

Boys cross country: at Class S meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:00 (ppd. to Monday)

