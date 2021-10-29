FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. North Providence, away, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. West Warwick, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. West Warwick, home, 7:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Football: vs. Waterford, away, 6:30
Girls soccer: vs. East Lyme, home, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, away, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Windham, home, 4:00
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Toll Gate, away, 10:00
Girls cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00
Boys cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00
Field hockey: at Division III championship, Cranston Stadium, Rocky Hill, TBD, 4:00, (postponed to Monday, 7:00)
Westerly High
Girls cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00
Boys cross country: at Class B championships, Ponaganset, 10:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Block Island, away, 12:30
Stonington High
Girls cross country: at Class SS meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 9:15 (ppd. to Monday)
Boys cross country: at Class M meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 3:40 (ppd. to Monday.
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. New London, home, 9:45
Girls cross country: at Class S meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:35 (ppd. to Monday)
Boys cross country: at Class S meet, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:00 (ppd. to Monday)
