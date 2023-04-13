FRIDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Westerly, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Chariho, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, home, 11:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Wheeler, away, 11:00
Boys tennis: vs. Newington, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Stonington, home, 11:00
SATURDAY
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Ledyard, home, 11:00
Baseball: vs. Ledyard, home, 11:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ledyard-Griswold, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, home, 9:00
Girls tennis: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Killingly, away, 11:00
