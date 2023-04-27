FRIDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Scituate, home, 5:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Waterford, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, home, 3:00

Girls golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. East Lyme, Valley Regional, home, 3:15

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Barrington, away, 11:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, away, 4:00

Girls track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00

Boys track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Tiverton, home, 11:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, home, 1:00

Girls track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00

Boys track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00

Stonington High

Boys lacrosse: vs. NFA, away, noon

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Montville, away, 9:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, home, 10:00

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.