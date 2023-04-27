FRIDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Scituate, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Waterford, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, home, 3:00
Girls golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. East Lyme, Valley Regional, home, 3:15
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Barrington, away, 11:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, away, 4:00
Girls track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00
Boys track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Tiverton, home, 11:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, home, 1:00
Girls track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00
Boys track: Classical Classic, at Mt. Pleasant, 9:00
Stonington High
Boys lacrosse: vs. NFA, away, noon
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Montville, away, 9:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, home, 10:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.