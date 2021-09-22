FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Narragansett, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. Middletown, home, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. Rogers, away, 7:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Tolman, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Football: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 6:45
Boys soccer: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Putnam, away, 5:30
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00
Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00
Field hockey: vs. Rocky Hill, away, noon.
Westerly High
Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00
Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Griswold, home, 10:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 9:30
Girls volleyball: vs. New London, away, 12:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.