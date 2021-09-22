FRIDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Narragansett, away, 6:00

Girls soccer: vs. Middletown, home, 6:00

Boys soccer: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 6:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 6:00

Westerly High

Football: vs. Rogers, away, 7:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Tolman, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Football: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 6:45

Boys soccer: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Putnam, away, 5:30

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00

Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00

Field hockey: vs. Rocky Hill, away, noon.

Westerly High

Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00

Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invitational, Warwick, 9:00

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Griswold, home, 10:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 9:30

Girls volleyball: vs. New London, away, 12:30

