FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout/EWG, away, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Coventry, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. East Lyme, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. Wheeler, Fitch, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Stonington, away, 3:15
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Westerly, away, 7:00
Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 2:00
Boys track: Southern Division meet, at Coventry, 10:00
Girls track: Southern Division meet, at Coventry, 10:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Chariho, home, 7:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Wheeler School, away, 2:30
Boys track: Southern Division meet, at Coventry, 10:00
Girls track: Southern Division meet, at Coventry, 10:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 11:00
Baseball: vs. Griswold, home, 11:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Old Lyme, away, 10:30
Boys tennis: vs. Guilford, away, 11:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. St. Bernard, home, 11:00
Baseball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 11:00
