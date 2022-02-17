FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls basketball: vs. Cranston East, Division II opening round, away, 7:00

Boys basketball: vs. Pilgrim, Division II opening round, 6:00

Westerly High

Girls basketball: vs. Moses Brown, Division II tournament, home, 5:00

Boys basketball: vs. Cumberland, Division I tournament, home, 7:00

Stonington High

Boys basketball: vs. SMSA, away, 6:45

Gymnastics: vs. Old Lyme, ABC Gymnastics, East Lyme, 3:00

SATURDAY

Westerly High

Wrestling: at Division II, III sectionals, at Coventry, 9:00

Boys swimming: at Division II meet, at Rogers Williams University, 1:00

Stonington High

Girls indoor track: at State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon

Boys indoor track: at State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon

