FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. Cranston East, Division II opening round, away, 7:00
Boys basketball: vs. Pilgrim, Division II opening round, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Moses Brown, Division II tournament, home, 5:00
Boys basketball: vs. Cumberland, Division I tournament, home, 7:00
Stonington High
Boys basketball: vs. SMSA, away, 6:45
Gymnastics: vs. Old Lyme, ABC Gymnastics, East Lyme, 3:00
SATURDAY
Westerly High
Wrestling: at Division II, III sectionals, at Coventry, 9:00
Boys swimming: at Division II meet, at Rogers Williams University, 1:00
Stonington High
Girls indoor track: at State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon
Boys indoor track: at State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon
